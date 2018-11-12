Funeral of Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin taking place in Co Clare

The Funeral Mass is taking place this afternoon of one of Clonmel’s most famous sons.

Large numbers are attending the funeral of world renowned composer and musician Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin who passed away last week.

The congregation in St Senan’s Church in Kilrush, County Clare heard that Mícheál will no doubt be bringing his music to heaven.



A special meeting of Clonmel Borough District will take place at 5.30pm this evening as a mark of respect to Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin who was a freeman of the town.

A book of condolences remains open in the council offices.