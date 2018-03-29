Funeral of Elisha Gault takes place this morning

The funeral takes place later this morning of Carrick on Suir teenager Elisha Gault.

The 14 year old went missing on St Patrick’s night – her body was recovered from the River Suir last Sunday evening.

It followed a week of searches involving river rescue groups, Civil Defence, the coastguard helicopter, Gardaí and hundreds of local volunteers.

Elisha’s funeral mass is being held in the Church of the Assumption Pilltown this mroning at 11.

The family has requested that donations be offered in lieu of flowers, to Carrick on Suir River rescue and the Edge Youth Centre which provides activities and support services for young teens.