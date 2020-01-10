Funeral details for Clonmel accident victim

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the pensioner who died following a tragic accident in Clonmel earlier this week.

Thomas “Toddy” O’Brien was struck by a cyclist while walking on the by-pass last Monday evening.

He suffered serious injuries and passed away at South Tipp General Hospital on Wednesday.

In his mid-70s, Mr O’Brien – who was originally from Rosbercon in New Ross – had been living in Clonmel.

He will repose at Condons Funeral Parlour in Clonmel this evening from 5 o’clock to 7.30 with removal on Saturday to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation at 1pm.