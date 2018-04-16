Funeral of Cllr Eddie O’Meara takes place today



The funeral takes place today of Tipperary County Councillor Eddie O’Meara.

Warm tributes have been paid to the popular independent representative since his passing last week.

Large numbers of mourners turned out to pay their respects yesterday as Eddie O’Meara lay in repose at his home in Mullinahone.

The 69 year old passed away last Thursday night after a short illness.

Widespread tributes have been paid to the Mullinahone native who served as a local councillor for the area for 19 years.

Tipperary County Council is set to hold a special meeting this morning as a mark of respect to their much loved and well respected colleague.

The meeting will be held in the Community Hall in Mullinahone at 10 am where councillors will use the opportunity to formally acknowledge the work by the longstanding councillor.

Eddie O’Meara will be laid to rest in St Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy this afternoon following 12 o’clock funeral mass where the Council members will provide a guard in honour.