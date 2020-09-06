Funeral arrangements made for child who died suddenly in New Inn, Tipperary

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the child who died suddenly in New Inn on Friday.

11-year-old Cormac O’Brien became unwell while at New Inn Boys National School at around lunchtime and attempts to resuscitate him were sadly unsuccessful.

The 5th class student has been described as a much-loved member of the local community and many tributes have been paid to him online.

A minute’s silence in his honour was observed at the start of yesterday’s intermediate football semi-final between local club, Rockwell Rovers and Moyle Rovers.

Cormac has left behind heartbroken parents, Donal and Michelle, brothers Joey and Daniel, and grandparents Joe and Mary Doherty and Martha (wife of the late Steedie O’Brien).

He will repose at his home in Knockgraffon on Tuesday afternoon (2pm-5pm) and his funeral service will be held at 2 o’clock on Wednesday in New Inn.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.