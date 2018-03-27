Funeral arrangements announced for Carrick teen Elisha Gault

The funeral of 14 year old Elisha Gault will take place on Thursday.

The body of the teenager was recovered from the River Suir on Sunday evening, following a week of searches.

There has been an outpuring of grief at the tragic death of the young Carrick girl, whose disappearance attracted National attention.

She will repose at her home tomorrow with funeral mass in Pilltown on thursday.

The family has requested that donations be offered in lieu of flowers, to Carrick on Suir River rescue, who were involved in the search efforts.

As well as Edge Youth Centre.