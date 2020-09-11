Fundraising effort planned for North Tipp Hospice

A community market in Lower Ormond is attempting to play its part in raising much needed funds for North Tipp Hospice Movement.

The Lakeshore Community Market has had a successful summer selling locally produced food and crafts, and is asking the public to support a bucket collection on Saturday morning.

The market takes place outside Lorrha Community Hall from 10am to midday.

PRO of Lorrha community group SCÉAL, Fionnuala O’Crowley has been explaining the background to the fundraiser.

“They obviously rely a lot on fundraising to carry on the with great work that they do but it’s been difficult this year with Covid to have the functions that would normally go ahead.”

“So we were trying to think of something that we could do to raise a bit of money for them while abiding by the current restrictions so we’re going to have a bucket collection at the Lakeshore Community Market on Saturday morning between 10 and 12.”