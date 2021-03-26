Fundraisers continuing in Tipp to mark Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day

Fundraisers are continuing across Tipperary today as part of the Irish Cancer Society’s key annual fundraiser.

Daffodil Day is being held virtually again this year, with people urged to donate what they can online on the Irish Cancer Society website, or to local fundraising pages.

Among the groups getting involved are Nenagh Flower and Garden Club, who are promoting the fundraising pages of their Nenagh & Hinterland Collection, as well as the Borrisokane & District Collection.

Killenaule-Moyglass Ladies Soccer Club have also got involved by running a virtual 5km run/walk today, which has generated plenty of interest from local sports stars. Click here for more details.