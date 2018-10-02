Funding for Tipperary wheelchair transport services

Tipperary has benefitted significantly from the latest tranche of Clár funding to transport people in rural areas to medical services.

Over €270,000 has been confirmed for four groups in the county to purchase wheelchair accessible vehicles.

According to Tipp Fine Gael election candidate Garret Ahearn the funding from the Department of Community and Rural Affairs will be of huge benefit to those involved.

The Order of Malta in Cashel has been allocated €73,000 towards a 16 seater wheelchair accessible minibus.

St Cronan’s Association in North Tipp is to get €37,000 for a wheelchair accessible vehicle while the Irish Wheelchair Association in North Tipp is approved for €66,000 for two accessible transport busses.

Garret Ahearn says the Irish Wheelchair Association in Tipp Town is the biggest beneficiary in the Premier County.