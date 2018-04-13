Funding secured to fix Thurles water problems

An end is in sight for the long standing issues with the water systems serving Thurles.

Irish Water, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, has signed a contract to replace 10 existing water treatment plants / which are vulnerable to water quality issues.

Nearly 17 million Euro is to be poured into securing a safer more secure water supply for the area.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly was centrally involved in the promotion of this project during his tenure as Environment Minister – he explains more…