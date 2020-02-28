Funding is holding up Clonmel Suir Island project

Funding is the main reason for the slow progress on Clonmel’s Suir Island project.

Tipperary County Council says the island, which is just off the town centre, has the potential to be a “key resource as the green heart of Clonmel.”

This time last year, it was reported that the landscaping for the park areas and nature walks would be completed by summer 2019, however that has yet to happen.

District Administrator, Michael Moroney, says they have to wait for approval from the various funding applications they’ve submitted.