Funding approved for Tipp heritage sites

16 heritage sites in Tipperary have been allocated funding for maintenance works.
They’re among 477 projects in the country to receive a total of €3 million under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, announced earlier by the Junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan.
The funding includes €8,500 for roof repair works at the Old Parochial House on Mill Street, Borrisokane, and €8,500 for external fixture repair at St Mary’s Church in Irishtown, Clonmel.
The full list of Tipperary County Council funding:
Shopfront Croke Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary – External joinery repair – €3,000.00
Old Parochial House, Mill Street, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €8,500.00
Southpark, Rahine, Ballingarry,Roscrea, Co. Tipperary – Rainwater goods repair/replacement – €3,800.00
The Old Convent, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary – Stabilisation of masonry – €4,500.00
O’Donell’s Pub, 45 O’ Connell St, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €9,000.00
Knockkelly Castle, Fethard, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €8,000.00
Former AIB, Bank Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary – Historic window glass conservation/protection – €2,500.00
Corner House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary – Historic window glass conservation/protection – €2,500.00
St Pauls Church, Church Street, Cahir, Co. Tipperary – Interior structural repair – €7,500.00
Glenleigh House, Mountanglesby, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €9,000.00
Garden Cottage, Patrickswell, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €9,000.00
Thatched House, Cassestown, Thurles, Co. Tipperary – Historic window glass conservation/protection – €2,500.00
Milford House, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary – Stabilisation of masonry – €9,000.00
St Marys Thurles Select Vestry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary – Lime rendering – €5,000.00
Corabella House, Corabella, Newcastle, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Historic window glass conservation/protection – €2,500.00
St Marys Church, Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – External fixture repair – €8,500.00