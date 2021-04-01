Funding approved for Tipp heritage sites

16 heritage sites in Tipperary have been allocated funding for maintenance works.

They’re among 477 projects in the country to receive a total of €3 million under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, announced earlier by the Junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan.

The funding includes €8,500 for roof repair works at the Old Parochial House on Mill Street, Borrisokane, and €8,500 for external fixture repair at St Mary’s Church in Irishtown, Clonmel.



The full list of Tipperary County Council funding:

Shopfront Croke Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary – External joinery repair – €3,000.00

Old Parochial House, Mill Street, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €8,500.00

Southpark, Rahine, Ballingarry,Roscrea, Co. Tipperary – Rainwater goods repair/replacement – €3,800.00

The Old Convent, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary – Stabilisation of masonry – €4,500.00

O’Donell’s Pub, 45 O’ Connell St, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €9,000.00

Knockkelly Castle, Fethard, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €8,000.00

Former AIB, Bank Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary – Historic window glass conservation/protection – €2,500.00

Corner House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary – Historic window glass conservation/protection – €2,500.00

St Pauls Church, Church Street, Cahir, Co. Tipperary – Interior structural repair – €7,500.00

Glenleigh House, Mountanglesby, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €9,000.00

Garden Cottage, Patrickswell, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Roof Repair – €9,000.00

Thatched House, Cassestown, Thurles, Co. Tipperary – Historic window glass conservation/protection – €2,500.00

Milford House, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary – Stabilisation of masonry – €9,000.00

St Marys Thurles Select Vestry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary – Lime rendering – €5,000.00

Corabella House, Corabella, Newcastle, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – Historic window glass conservation/protection – €2,500.00

St Marys Church, Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – External fixture repair – €8,500.00