Funding announced for Tipperary Science Festival

Funding has been confirmed for the Tipperary Festival of Science.

The event is aimed at improving public understanding of science and technology.

Nearly half a million Euro will be invested nationally through Science Foundation Ireland for organisations to host Science Week festivals or events during Science Week which takes place in November.

35,000 has been allocated to the Tipperary Festival of Science which will be held at Mary Immaculate College in Thurles.

Tipperary Fine Gael General Election candidate Garret Ahearn is hopeful it will boost uptake of STEM subjects.