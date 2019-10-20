Funding announced for flood relief works

Funding has been approved for three flood relief works projects in Tipperary.

In all €59,400 has been earmarked for works at locations that have encountered difficulties for several years.

The works are to be carried out in the Thurles, Borrisoleigh and Barnane areas.

Nearly 19,000 Euro will be spent on constructing a 450mm surface water pipe at Drish, Thurles. This will be for a distance of 250 metres to an open drain along with several new road gullies.

According to Deputy Michael Lowry the Nenagh Road in Borrisoleigh has an allocation of 27,000 for the construction of 120 metres of a 450mm surface water pipe along with three new channels.

520 metres of a 450mm surface pipe will be laid at Holly Cottage Road in Barnane along with several new gullies with 13,500 set aside for this.