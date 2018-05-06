Fun fundraiser for Tipp camogie and hurling teams

Aspiring young hurlers and camogie players will be heading to Semple Stadium in their droves tomorrow morning.

The Camán Tipp fun run will see hundreds from across the Premier county turn out in their club or county colours to walk or run 5k.

All the funds raised will go towards the county’s senior hurling and camogie teams.

Registration is at 10am at the Dome outside Semple Stadium, with the 5k setting off at about 11.

Tipp FM’s Trudi Lalor will also be broadcasting live from the event.

Bridget Bourke, Chairperson of Tipperary Camogie, says it’ll be a great occasion, especially for younger supporters.