Motorists in north Tipperary are being warned that a fuel spillage has forced the temporary closure of a road near Borrisoleigh.

Tipperary County Council is working on the situation between Ballyroan and Glenkeen on the L2268-0, an off-road off the main Nenagh road (R498), after a large diesel spill was reported.

A partial road closure is in place in the area this lunchtime, and the Council says access is available from the Summerhill junction in Borrisoleigh.