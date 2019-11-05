Front line Gardaí numbers to increase in Tipperary

In a bid to increase front-line Gardaí, serving members are to be moved from administrative positions into more active duty.

This was revealed by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on his visit to Thurles for the Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The number of Gardaí on desks is to come down from over a hundred to less than thirty.

Commissioner Harris told Councillors that he hopes this will help Gardaí to focus on community policing and focused initiatives.

The news was welcomed by chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee Councillor Noel Coonan.