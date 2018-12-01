Fresh calls for traffic relieving bridge in Carrick

There have been renewed calls for the construction of a new bridge at Carrick on Suir.

Due to its location, between Kilkenny and Waterford, a high volume of heavy goods vehicles tend to go through the town.

It is hoped that a new bridge would alleviate the traffic going through the town, allowing it benefit from less traffic.

There had been plans to develop the old bog fields in the area with the stipulation of building the bridge at the same time, however the development never got off the ground.

Sinn Fein Councillor David Dunne suggested a public private partnership to get the bridge built.