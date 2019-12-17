Free Wifi for Tipperary Town

By March of next year, there will be free wifi across Tipperary town in and around the Excel centre and down the main street.

The ‘Wifi For You’ programme is EU funded and will provide free and open wifi access to the public.

Director of Services for Economic and Community Development for Tipperary-Cashel-Cahir Municipal District, Pat Slattery, said the programme will be rolled out across six Tipperary towns across the county.

He said this will be a huge benefit to the community and he told Tipp FM News, it is hoped the broadband will be installed by the end of Quarter 1, 2020.

