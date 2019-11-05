Free parking in Tipp Town for Christmas period

Throughout November and December, people will be able to avail of two hours free parking in Tipp town.

This is part of the council’s ‘Support for Business’ initiative.

The town has been hit hard by the N24 roadworks, which have been ongoing since February and have been extended three times with a new finish date of November 8th.

Businesswoman and Councillor Annemarie Ryan said it would be great for people to avail of the parking and support the businesses in the town, particularly in the lead up to Christmas.