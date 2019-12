There will be free parking across the towns of Roscrea, Templemore and Thurles in the lead up to Christmas.

In a bid to promote local trade and encourage people to shop local this festive season, free parking is being offered on the Saturdays before Christmas.

There will be free parking in all public car parks in Roscrea and Thurles towns, and throughout the town of Templemore on Saturday, December 14th and December 20th.