Fraud and cyber crime prevention centre of Tipperary Garda seminar

Members of the public gathered in Clonmel Park Hotel for a special Garda seminar on fraud and cyber crime prevention this morning.

Hosted by the Clonmel Garda District and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the seminar covered things like invoice re-direction fraud, phishing and romance fraud.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Inspector Mel Smith of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said people need to be aware of how well prepared and cunning fraudsters are by their very nature.

Listen to a snippet here;