Fr Michael Toomey condemns Taoiseach’s comments about priests

A Clonmel-based priest has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to retract a comment he made about priests yesterday.

He compared the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to a ‘sinning priest’ during a row in the Dáil over the National Development Plan.

The Fianna Fáil leader had been seeking updated costs on capital projects after recent overruns.

Clonmel’s Fr Michael Toomey says that his comments were ‘extremely offensive and derogatory’ to the many in the church who are doing work for people who are being affected by the Government’s policies.

He’s written to the Taoiseach on the matter…