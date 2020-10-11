Four units to be added to Clonmel housing stock

A number of apartments are to be added to Tipperary County Council’s housing stock in Clonmel.

Deputy Jackie Cahill and Fianna Fáil colleague councillor Siobhan Ambrose have welcomed the news that the local authority is to construct four apartments at William Drive in the town.

Jackie Cahill says the apartments are much needed as there is a major shortage of social and affordable housing in Tipperary.

For her part councillor Ambrose says the three one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartments will see a number of individuals housed in Clonmel who are currently on the local authority housing list.