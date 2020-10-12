Four Tipperary areas to benefit from Town and Village funding

Projects in Ballingarry, Borrisokane, Clonmel and Cahir are to benefit from the latest Covid-19 adaptations for towns and villages across the country.

€40,000 is to be spent on the reopening of a laneway in Clonmel while a similar amount is to be spent on the Inch Field in Cahir.

The enhancement of the Community Centre in Ballingarry has been earmarked for €25,000 while €36,000 will be used to refurbish an area at the new entrance to the town park in Borrisokane.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says the projects chosen for this round of funding are very deserving.

“The Inch Field is a perfect example of an area that is of huge benefit to the town of Cahir. It’s an area that a lot of residents and local people use – whether it’s to sit down and relax or take a walk around the field and bring kids.”

“And obviously for a community centre in Ballingarry to receive extra funding for them is a massive thing for a small village like that.”

“So these mean an awful lot to communities that wouldn’t normally get that type of funding – certainly not to that extent.”