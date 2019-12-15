Four people arrested in Tipperary over stolen property

Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested four people after being found in possession of stolen property in Fethard.

The incident occurred yesterday evening at 5pm, when Gardaí from the Clonmel District Burglary Response Unit were carrying out a crime checkpoint in Cloneen, where they stopped a car.

Following a search of the car, Gardaí discovered items that are suspected that had been stolen during a burglary and a theft from car incident in Fethard earlier that day.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40’s, was also discovered to be disqualified from driving and had no insurance. The car has been seized as well as a small quantity of cash.

Two men in their 40’s, a woman in her 20’s and a juvenile in his early teens were arrested at the checkpoint and brought to Clonmel and Cahir Garda Stations where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.