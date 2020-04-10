Four to appear in court in connection with violent incident in Clonmel

Four people will appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court tomorrow in connection with a violent disturbance in the town yesterday.

One man was hospitalised after the incident at Cooleen’s Close at around 1 o clock, while another man was arrested and later released by Gardai.

Three men and a woman were arrested after a follow-up operation at three houses in the town this morning, and they’ve since been charged to appear in court in connection with the investigation.

The three men charged are aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s, while the woman is in her 40s.