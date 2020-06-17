Former Tipperary MEP doesn’t think coalition will last very long

A former Tipperary MEP doesn’t think a Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil-Green Party coalition will run a full term in office.

Clonmel based Phil Prendergast feels if the members of the three parties agree to go into government it could be short lived

She doesn’t think the programme for government produced following lengthy talks has enough concrete detail:

“It’s full of ideals and theories and theorising. There’s no hard and fast facts. We are looking down the barrel of a gun.

“I really think that the airy, fairy [outline] of aspirational ideas and things that we might do in the future – it’s so not pinned down that I think it’s very likely that if we do have a government, it will have a very short duration.”