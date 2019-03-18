Former Tipp TD John “Jackie” Fahey dies aged 91

Former Fianna Fail TD for Tipperary South John “Jackie” Fahey has died at the age of 91.

His political career spanned from 1950 to 1999.

Fahey, born in Clonmel in 1928, had a background in farming and insurance before venturing into politics in 1950, when he won a seat on the Waterford County Council.

A seat he held from 1950 to 1970, and then again from 1975 to 1999.

Mr Fahey was first elected to Dáil Éireann for the Tipperary South Constituency in 1965, a seat he held for 12 years, before being elected for the Waterford constituency for a further 15 years.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill commended the former TD’s efforts for his constituents.

Ar Dheis dé go raibh a anam.