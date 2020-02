Former Labour Party MEP Phil Prendergast is signalling her support for Alan Kelly to take over as leader of the party.

Brendan Howlin yesterday announced his intention to step back from the role, with Tipperary deputy Kelly expected to be one of the front runners for the vacant position.

The party had a disappointing General Election campaign, in which it returned only six TDs.

Ms Prendergast has been outlining the likely candidates for the role: