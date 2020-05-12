Former Fine Gael TD in Tipperary says party members apprehensive about government talks

A former Tipperary Fine Gael TD says there’s a lot of apprehension among party members about the ongoing Government talks.

Current County Councillor Noel Coonan has called for greater collaboration between party negotiators and the grassroots of the party, as he says Government formation is not a foregone conclusion.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are continuing talks this week.

Mr Coonan thinks says it’s vital that the negotiating team in Dublin listens to the concerns of rural members:

“Well, I think I’m like most Fine Gael members and supporters in Tipperary – they’re very apprehensive about what’s going on. Part of that derives from maybe a lack of information being distributed to us as members, and of course the circumstances have a lot to do with that in so far as that the members can’t have meetings or discussions on it.

“Yes, there’s a lot of apprehension there. Particularly in relation to the Green agenda.”