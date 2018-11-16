Former Colombian President accepts Tipperary Peace Award

The Former Colombian president was this afternoon awarded the Tipperary International Peace Award.

Juan Manuel Santos accepted the award for his work in reaching a deal with Marxist rebels, the FARC.

The conflict spanned 50 years and cost over two hundred thousand Colombians their lives.

The resolution peace deal saw the majority of the rebels lay down their arms with a handful of their leaders taking seats in the Colombian Congress.

Upon accepting his award in Tipp Town today, Mr Santos highlighted the importance of the Irish peace process in drafting their own peace in Colombia.



He now joins the ranks of Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev and Ban Ki Moon who received the award in the past.