Formation in Government under speculation

All 160 seats have now been filled in the 33rd Dáil.

Fianna Fáil are the largest party on 38, closely followed by Sinn Féin on 37 and Fine Gael on 35.

The Green Party has twelve, while Labour and the Social Democrats have six each.

Five Solidarity People Before Profit TD’s join Aontú’s Peadar Toibín and twenty Independents.

Tipperary elected four sitting TD’s in Independents Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath, Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill and Labour’s Alan Kelly, while Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne will become a Deputy for the first time.

Our political correspondent Seán Defoe says the numbers for a Government at the minute just don’t add up.