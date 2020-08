The scene of a collision in Clonmel remains closed off this morning.

At 5.30am a pedestrian was hit by a car on Western Road between the Tobernaheena Roundabout and St Patrick’s Terrace.

Gardaí are awaiting forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination of the scene.

It’s understood no serious injuries were sustained.

