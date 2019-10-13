Focus Ireland hold annual sleep out in Clonmel

Focus Ireland is holding a Sleep out in Clonmel to raise awareness of homelessness in the Premier County.

The sleep out will take place on October 18 from 7pm to 8am at the Main Guard Clonmel.

Tipperary TD Seamus Healy, Cllr Pat English and President of S.V.P Kieran Stafford will be joining participants in the overnight sleep out to help raise awarness.

Dealz in Clonmel has also promised to donate tea, coffee and biscuits to those taking part.

Volunteer with Focus Ireland Teresa Johnson says all are welcome.