Flu victims urged to steer clear of Clonmel hospital

An urgent appeal has been issued by the HSE for people to go to their GP prior to attending the Emergency Department at South Tipp General.

It comes as a number of hospitals around the country have imposed visitor bans due to the virus.

The Emergency Department at South Tipp General is currently extremely busy.

In the interest of patient safety management is reminding the public that they should only present at the ED when referred by their local GP.

They are appealing to both adults and children who are experiencing any signs or symptoms of flu to contact either their local GP or the Caredoc out of hour’s service before attending the Emergency Department.

We’re also being reminded it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine which is provided free of charge for people in at-risk groups.

Meanwhile a number of hospitals around the country are refusing to allow visitors in because of high levels of flu.

Dublin’s Mater Hospital is telling people to stay away unless it’s “absolutely necessary” to come in.

In Cork, the Mercy Hospital has also imposed a ban on visitors, as has University Hospital Waterford.