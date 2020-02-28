More flooding likely as red weather warning issued for the west

A status red warning has been issued for Galway and Clare tomorrow as Storm Jorge heads towards Ireland.

Crisis management teams across the country have been activated to deal with the conditions.

It’s the 3rd storm of the month, with wet and windy weather expected in most areas. A status orange warning will kick in for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry from 6am – and cover the whole country by lunchtime.

A status red warning for Galway and Clare will be in effect for three hours tomorrow afternoon.

Ger Hegarty from the Coast Guard says people in coastal areas need to take extra care, and the ESB’s Derek Hynes says falling trees and power outages are likely.

The emergency group wants drivers to take extra care, and says we should all charge our phones in case of an emergency.

More rain is also due tonight, meaning it’ll be an anxious few days for communities where there’s a risk of flooding.