Flooded N65 to stay closed for another week but other Tipp routes reopen

The flooded N65 road linking Borrisokane to Portumna is expected to remain closed for at least another week.

Tipperary County Council has offered the update after a few days of respite from persistent rainfall since the beginning of February. The high level of Lough Derg has left the road impassable in Carrigahorig for almost two weeks, but it is dropping by an estimated 30-50 millimetres per day.

All other roads affected by flooding in north Tipperary have reopened however, including the R438 between Borrisokane and Cloghan at the Angler’s Rest.