Five-year anniversary of same sex marriage referendum

It’s five years since the same-sex marriage referendum.

On the 22 May 2015, Ireland became the first country in the world to legalise gay marriage by popular vote.

Cormac Golloghly and Richard Dowling were the first couple to get married following the referendum.

Cormac says it was by chance rather than design.

“Well we had always been planning to be married, since 2003 when we were together, and then we had been campaigning for marriage equality.

“It was luck more than anything that got us to be down in Tipperary on the day that it actually happened, rather than by design.”