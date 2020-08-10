Five Tipperary youth groups to benefit from funding announcement

Funding to the tune of almost €40,000 has been granted to Tipperary youth organisations.

The money is to be divided between five different groups.

The grants provided will go towards helping youth service providers across the Premier County to purchase and replace essential equipment that will enhance the running of their services.

Tipperary Town Youth Project is getting the lions share of the funding at €30,204.

After that Nenagh Youth Project is receiving €3,225, Roscrea will get €2,042, Clonmel Community Youth Project has been granted €2,950 and lastly Cahir is to receive €1,475.

The money is coming from the Department of Children, Disability and Integration.