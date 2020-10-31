Five Tipperary students receive calves as part of agri competition

Five Tipperary students have received the delivery of livestock as part of an agri competition.

The group from The Abbey School in Tipp Town are one of five to be presented with Irish Angus calves as part of the Certified Irish Angus schools’ competition.

They’ll rear the five calves over the next 18 months.

The students involved are Sean Gubbins, Liam Hayes, Darragh Barlow, Conor Farrell and Michael Comon.

The group will receive the financial benefit involved in the selling of the animals at the end of the project, while the winning students also receive an additional grant of 2,000 euro for their further education.