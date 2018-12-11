Five Tipperary farmers in running for Bord Bia awards

A number of Tipperary farmers have made the shortlist for the Bord Bia Origin Green Farmer Awards.

The awards recognise and reward the exceptional performance being achieved by members of its Sustainable Quality Assurance schemes for beef, horticulture and dairy.

On the beef-side of the competition 12 finalists have been selected – they include Noel Farrell of Rathgallen, Golden and Nicholas Bergin of Coolnagh, Roscrea.

Fifteen dairy finalists have also been selected from the 16,200 dairy farms which are members of the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme – among them are John Maher of Gortmore, Nenagh and Edward Thompson of Kilmore house, Golden.

Twelve producers were shortlisted in the horticulture category including Clonoulty based Clune Mushrooms.

The overall category winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Heritage Hotel, Killenard, Co. Laois tomorrow night.