Kelly describes failures in CervicalCheck scheme as ‘national scandal’
The treatment of terminally ill Vicky Phelan has been described as a national scandal.
Opposition to Sinn Fein’s convention blazes on
The row over Sinn Fein’s decision to restrict their selection convention in Tipperary to female only candidates rumbles on.
Roscrea locals coming to terms with new solar farm
People in the Knock area of Roscrea are coming to terms with the decision to grant permission for a 140 acre solar farm.
Holycross ‘Cut Loose’ festival line up announced
The line up for this years Cut Loose festival in Holycross has been announced.
Clonoulty Rossmore basking in Western glory
Clonoulty Rossmore’s blend of youth and experience is paying dividends.
