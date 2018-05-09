5 @ 5 – Wednesday May 9th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Mental health services in Tipp debated in Dail

The battle to secure improved mental health services in Tipperary continued in the Dail last night.

Tipp publican critical of new drink driving laws

Tipp Town publican and county councillor Denis Leahy said the new legislation is a step too far.

Revenue seize illegal cigarettes and a car in Tipp town

The illegal cigarettes, originated in Poland and have a retail value of approximately 3,400 euro.

Welcome for housing adaptation grants

Grants are available to ensure housing is suitable to the applicants needs

Tipp minors bow out of Munster championship

It comes following a two point defeat to Clare in the semi final last night on a scoreline of 1-9 to 2-4.

