5 @ 5 – Wednesday May 9th

Mental health services in Tipp debated in Dail
The battle to secure improved mental health services in Tipperary continued in the Dail last night.
Tipp publican critical of new drink driving laws
Tipp Town publican and county councillor Denis Leahy said the new legislation is a step too far.
Revenue seize illegal cigarettes and a car in Tipp town
The illegal cigarettes, originated in Poland and have a retail value of approximately 3,400 euro.
Welcome for housing adaptation grants
Grants are available to ensure housing is suitable to the applicants needs
Tipp minors bow out of Munster championship
It comes following a two point defeat to Clare in the semi final last night on a scoreline of 1-9 to 2-4.
