5 @ 5 – Wednesday April 25th

A quick recap on today’s top stories
Major announcement due for Lisheen site
Glanbia is behind the plans to develop a bio-refinery on the mid-Tipp site.
HSE reject claims of Cashel rehab unit closure
The executive also say there are no plans at present to transfer any patients to South Tipp General.
Investigations continue into Clonmel assault
A man has been released from Garda custody following his arrest in connection with an assault on an elderly man in the Heywood Road area of Clonmel
Dreams can come true
9 year old Saoirse Flannery from Roscrea will be seen on billboards all over the Premier County this summer.
Comerford not looking past Munster opener
He’s fine tuning is his kick outs to ensure Tipp win primary possession.
