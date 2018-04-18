5 @ 5 – Wednesday April 18th

A quick recap on today’s top stories
Tipp school under investigation as pupils given confidential report to colour
The incident came to light after some of the senior infant pupils took the pages home, where parts of the report were seen by parents.
Carers applicants forced to wait 17 weeks for decision
The delays have led to calls for staff to be transferred from other departments to deal with the backlog.
41 people on trolleys at South Tipp General Hospital today
526 people are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.
A number of players released from Tipp senior hurling panel
Five players in total have been released from the set up
Seamus Callanan returns to training
It’s been mainly positive news for manager Michael Ryan with a number of other injured players featuring in the opening rounds of the club championship.
