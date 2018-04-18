5 @ 5 – Wednesday April 18th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Tipp school under investigation as pupils given confidential report to colour

The incident came to light after some of the senior infant pupils took the pages home, where parts of the report were seen by parents.

[full story here]

Carers applicants forced to wait 17 weeks for decision

The delays have led to calls for staff to be transferred from other departments to deal with the backlog.

[full story here]

41 people on trolleys at South Tipp General Hospital today

526 people are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

[full story here]

A number of players released from Tipp senior hurling panel

Five players in total have been released from the set up

[full story here]

Seamus Callanan returns to training

It’s been mainly positive news for manager Michael Ryan with a number of other injured players featuring in the opening rounds of the club championship.

[full story here]

Tune in “On The Hour, Every Hour” for the latest news across the county.

Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]