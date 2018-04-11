5 at 5 – Wednesday April 11th

Tipp FM’s main stories of the day
- PENALTY POINTS: A major debate has taken place on calls for penalty points for Tipperary motorists who dump litter from their car… [click for more]
- RENTAL PROBLEMS: 8 out of 10 private rented houses inspected by Tipperary County Council last year were not up to standard… [click for more]
- GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT: Former Tipperary TD says agreement still has strong support… [click for more]
- FILLING STATION REVAMP: Plans have been lodged for a major overhaul of a Clonmel petrol station… [click for more]
- TIPP V KERRY: Tipp get their Munster Minor Football campaign underway this evening with a quarter final clash against Kerry… [click for more]