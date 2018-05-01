5 @ 5 – Tuesday May 1st

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Mattie McGrath launches stinging attack on RSA

Deputy McGrath says the new drink driving bill would decimate rural Ireland.

Calls for tighter legislation to protect Tipperary suppliers

At least 6 Tipperary companies have been left at risk of folding as a result of their contractor entering voluntary examinership.

Staggering figures display extent of overcrowding crisis

The number of patients left on trolleys in Tipperary’s main hospital so far this year is at its highest level ever.

Calls for speed limit changes on stretch of N24

Serious concerns have been expressed about the speed traffic is entering Carrick on Suir on the N24.

Battle for Tipp Goalkeeping spot continues

Much has been discussed in the media about the need for Tipperary to settle on a first choice keeper.

