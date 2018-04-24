5 @ 5 – Tuesday April 24th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

Thurles buzzing with news of revamped Féile

Féile Classical will feature some of the top Irish artists from the original event which was held in 1990.

[full story here]

Man arrested following attack on elderly man in Clonmel

He’s currently being detained in Cahir Garda station

[full story here]

Irish Water under fire

They’ve decided to proceed with a €1.3 billion plan to bring water from the Shannon to Dublin.

[full story here]

Tipperary Sinn Fein prepare for selection convention

Sinn Fein Councillors in the county were annoyed by the decision to only put forward female candidates.

[full story here]

O’Connor to start for Tipp Minors

They play Waterford in the Munster semi-final playoff tomorrow evening

[full story here]

