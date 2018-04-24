5 @ 5 – Tuesday April 24th

A quick recap on today’s top stories
Thurles buzzing with news of revamped Féile
Féile Classical will feature some of the top Irish artists from the original event which was held in 1990.
Man arrested following attack on elderly man in Clonmel
He’s currently being detained in Cahir Garda station
Irish Water under fire
They’ve decided to proceed with a €1.3 billion plan to bring water from the Shannon to Dublin.
Tipperary Sinn Fein prepare for selection convention
Sinn Fein Councillors in the county were annoyed by the decision to only put forward female candidates.
O’Connor to start for Tipp Minors
They play Waterford in the Munster semi-final playoff tomorrow evening
