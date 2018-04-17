5 @ 5 Tuesday April 17th

A quick recap on today’s top stories
BORRISOLEIGH PLANT SOLD:
C&C have agreed the sale of the former Gleeson’s plant in Borrisoleigh
MAJOR FIRE AT CARRICK MART:
Investigations underway into blaze.
BIG TOM PASSES AWAY:
Sadness at the passing of country music legend
GAELSCOIL CHLUAIN MEALA:
Department gives green light for new Clonmel school
MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP:
Munster Council fixtures under fire
Tune in “On The Hour, Every Hour” for the latest news across the county.
Have you got news for us? Contact the newsroom on 052 612 5299 or email [email protected]