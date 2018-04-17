5 @ 5 Tuesday April 17th

A quick recap on today’s top stories

BORRISOLEIGH PLANT SOLD:

C&C have agreed the sale of the former Gleeson’s plant in Borrisoleigh

MAJOR FIRE AT CARRICK MART:

Investigations underway into blaze.

BIG TOM PASSES AWAY:

Sadness at the passing of country music legend

GAELSCOIL CHLUAIN MEALA:

Department gives green light for new Clonmel school

MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP:

Munster Council fixtures under fire

